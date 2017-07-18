3 condemned Ohio inmates ask high court to delay executions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Three condemned killers with upcoming execution dates asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday for a delay while they continue challenging Ohio's new lethal injection method.
Lawyers for the death row inmates argue the procedure's first drug, the sedative midazolam, creates an unconstitutional risk of pain by not rendering prisoners deeply unconscious before two other drugs kick in.
Midazolam has been used in some executions that were problematic, including in Ohio, Arkansas and Arizona. The request for the delay was made to Justice Elena Kagan, who handles such appeals for Ohio.
Among the death row prisoners is Ronald Phillips, scheduled to die July 26 for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron.
Phillips' attorneys say they need time to appeal a lower court decision allowing Ohio to use the new method. The other drugs are rocuronium bromide, which paralyzes inmates, and potassium chloride, which stop their hearts.
The attorneys want the delay because they believe the full Supreme Court will take their appeal of last month's ruling by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. That's because that decision runs counter to previous rulings by the high court, and because it "involves an issue of recurring and national importance," the attorneys said in Tuesday's filing.
The state is expected to oppose the request.
Phillips also has separate federal appeals pending that argue his age at the time of the crime - he was 19 - should have been a consideration for mercy. The nation's high court already has banned the execution of people under 18.
In their June 28 ruling, the appeals court judges concluded inmates had demonstrated Ohio's execution protocol might cause pain in some people, but said that wasn't enough.
"Different people may have different moral intuitions as to whether - taking into account all the relevant circumstances - the potential risk of pain here is acceptable. But the relevant legal standard, as it comes to us, requires the plaintiffs to show that Ohio's protocol is 'sure or very likely' to cause serious pain," and they fell short, the court said.
The other inmates requesting a delay are Gary Otte, scheduled to die Sept. 13 for a 1992 double killing in Parma, in suburban Cleveland; and Raymond Tibbetts, scheduled to die Oct. 18 for fatally stabbing a man in Cincinnati in 1997.
___
Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/andrew-welsh-huggins
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An extended family that lost nine people to a roaring flash flood in an Arizona canyon was a tight-knit group that gathered in big numbers for nearly every occasion.More >>
An extended family that lost nine people to a roaring flash flood in an Arizona canyon was a tight-knit group that gathered in big numbers for nearly every occasion.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.More >>
President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump is vowing to boost U.S. manufacturing by cutting the trade deficit with MexicoMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
A resident director who lives in a dorm at a college in southern Illinois has taught his dog to bark in a whisperMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
Five children were among the nine people killed during the weekend in a flash flood at a swimming hole in Arizona's Tonto National Forest and all were part of an extended familyMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is competing in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald TrumpMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
New research suggests that changes to speech may indicate you're developing thinking problemsMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
The second person to walk on the moon rolled out the red carpet for the red planetMore >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Hawaiian Airlines manager and his mother were among the victims of a high-rise fire in Honolulu.More >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaignMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
A pot dealer gave police a grisly account of killing four men on his family's Pennsylvania farm, crushing one of them with a backhoe and trying to set three of the bodies on fire in the same metal bin, according to court papersMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>
Trump, Macron: moving beyond their white-knuckle friendship to a budding bromanceMore >>