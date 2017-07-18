Plastic Company in Daviess Co. closing this fall

A company in Daviess County is closing in mid to late October.

County officials confirm they received a letter from EPC (Engineered Plastic Company) late Monday afternoon.

The letter says layoffs will probably happen before they close.

14 News has left several messages with EPC over the last week.

Tuesday morning we reached a representative who said they have no comment and referred us to a WARN notice sent to the state.

Kentucky has not yet posted it, and the letter to the county did not specify how many people are employed with EPC.

We will update this story when the WARN notice is posted.

