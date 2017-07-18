US Open singles champs to earn record $3.7 million

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) - Total player compensation at the U.S. Open will top $50 million for the first time this year, with a record $3.7 million going to each of the singles champions.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tuesday that the total purse for the tournament will be $50.4 million, a nearly 9 percent increase from last year. The previous winners of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season - Stan Wawrinka and Angelique Kerber - earned $3.5 million.
Runners-up will get $1.825 million, up from $1.75 million.
Both the men's and women's doubles champions will earn $675,000, the highest in U.S. Open history. A player who loses in the first round of singles at Queens' Flushing Meadows will make $50,000, an increase of $6,700.
The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 28.
