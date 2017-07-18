The Latest: Expanded search underway for Arizona man

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). The muddy water was much lower near the Water Wheel recreation area where victims were caught in a flash flood along the banks of the East Verde River Monday, July 17, 2017, in Payson, Ariz. The bodies of several children a...

TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on flash flooding in Arizona (all times local):

8:39 a.m.

An expanded search is underway for a man missing since floodwaters swept through an Arizona canyon, killing nine family members.

About 75 searchers are looking for 27-year-old Hector Garnica, missing since Saturday in mountains about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

A multi-agency incident management team is now overseeing the search, which includes forestry crews, county search and rescue teams and law enforcement officers.

A flash flood watch issued for much of northern Arizona includes the search area. Officials say they'll suspend the search if there's flood danger to rescuers.

The search was cut short Monday due to weather conditions.

____

6:58 a.m.

A flash flood watch has been issued for much of northern Arizona, including a rural area where authorities are searching for a man missing since floodwaters swept through a canyon.

The National Weather Service says the flash flood watch will be in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

The watch area includes the canyon where nine family members were killed by floodwaters Saturday.

Crews are assembling to resume searching Tuesday morning for 27-year-old Hector Garnica. State Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokeswoman Tiffany Davila says weather conditions may again cut short their work, as happened Monday afternoon.

The search is now being overseen by a multi-agency team. Davila says additional crews are joining the effort.

The search area is in mountains about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.

___

12:20 a.m.

With nine family members already dead from a flood that roared through an Arizona canyon, rescuers on Tuesday will continue the search for a tenth who was swept away.

Detective David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff's Office said Monday night that dozens of fresh volunteers from around the state are expected to come help search for 27-year-old Hector Garnica.

Hornung says that while the search team will include cadaver dogs, they still hope to find him alive.

Garnica was in the canyon on Saturday at a swimming hole to celebrate his wife's birthday. She and their three children were among the nine dead.

Five other people were rescued, some of them clinging desperately to trees.

