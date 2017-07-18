Coroner looking for relatives of deceased men



LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroners Office is looking for relatives of two men who recently died.

Deputy Coroner Larry Robinson said the deaths of James E. Simpson, 47, and Clarence Mayo Ahart, Jr., 84, were both from natural causes and foul play is not suspected.

Simpson was found dead around 9 a.m. July 17 in the 3100 block of Wellspring Way in Shively. Ahart was discovered around 8 p.m. the same day in the 6500 block of Six Mile Lane.

If you have information about relatives of either man, call Deputy Coroner Robinson at 502-574-0140.

