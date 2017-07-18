KHSAA mandates protective face gear for softball players

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - High school athletes playing softball in Kentucky are now required to wear face protectors when playing certain positions.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Board of Control approved the mandate for pitchers, first basemen and third basemen.

Kentucky is the first state in the US to require face protection gear for high school softball players.

The new mandate takes goes into effect in the upcoming 2018 season.

