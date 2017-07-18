Coroner: Body found is missing Elizabethtown man

The Henderson County Coroner confirms a body found Tuesday in Uniontown is 80-year-old Charles Royal of Elizabethtown.

According to Kentucky State Police, Royal's truck was found abandoned Tuesday morning on Mt. Vernon Road in Union County.

A body was later found in Uniontown. It was positively identified at Royal Wednesday.

The coroner says they are still working on a cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.

