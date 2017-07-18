Decomposed body found near search area for missing Elizabethtown man

Authorities are asking for your help to find a missing person.

According to Kentucky State Police, the truck of 80-year-old Charles Royal, of Elizabethtown, was found abandoned Tuesday morning on Mt. Vernon Rd in Union County.

#BREAKING: KSP confirms a decomposed body has been found in the area. Unable to confirm if its Royal. Coroner en route pic.twitter.com/T3kSwG2Zs4 — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) July 18, 2017

KSP says crews are using K-9s to help find Royal.

Troopers are asking people who live on Mt. Vernon Rd. to check their property and buildings.

If you have any information about where Royal could be call (270) 826-3312.

