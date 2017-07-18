WKU picked to win C-USA East Division

IRVING, TX (WAVE) - Western Kentucky football is the pick to win the Conference USA East Division. The Hilltoppers received 20 of 28 first place votes from a media panel.

Seven WKU players were named to the All-CUSA team, and quarterback Mike White is the preseason CUSA Offensive Player of the Year.

Kick returned Kylen Towner was voted the preseason C-USA Special Teams Player of the Year.

WKU, under first-year head coach Mike Sanford, kicks off the 2017 season on Saturday, September 2, hosting Eastern Kentucky. That one is set for a 7 p.m. EST kickoff.

C-USA MEDIA MEMBERS PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

EAST DIVISION

1. WKU (20)

2. Middle Tennessee (4)

3. Old Dominion (3)

4. Marshall (1)

5. Florida Atlantic

6. FIU

7. Charlotte

WEST DIVISION

1. Louisiana Tech (20)

2. UTSA (7)

3. Southern Miss (1)

4. North Texas

5. Rice

6. UTEP

7. UAB



