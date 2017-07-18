Woman gives birth in Uber car on way to California hospital

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California mom says that when she prayed her fourth birth would be a fast one, she couldn't imagine it would happen in an Uber car on the way to the hospital.
Erica Davidovich and her husband, Niv, used the ride-hailing app when she started having contractions Friday in Los Angeles.
She tells KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2vfsaf9 ) her previous three children took hours to arrive, so she figured she had time to get to the hospital.
But they didn't make it far before they asked the driver to pull over in a parking lot. Erica says her husband delivered a healthy baby boy in the backseat.
The driver, Raymond Telles, says he managed to remain calm. He visited the family Monday and presented them with a gift: an Uber onesie.
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
