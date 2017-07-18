Donut King owner reopens shop as he continues to recover from shooting

MT. WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Donut lovers in Mt. Washington were so happy to welcome Simon Yeung back to work on Tuesday, that the store had to close earlier than planned.

The store opened at 7 a.m. and by 8, they were out of donuts. The second batch sold out just as quick, and the store closed around 10.

It was Yeung's first day back on the job since being shot outside his business on October 26, 2016.

>> Donut King owner shot in head at Mt. Washington store

WAVE 3 News reporter Katie Bauer talked to Yeung about his recovery; she will have a full report on WAVE 3 New at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.