Sentencing delayed for driver in double fatal crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sentencing of the man responsible for a crash that killed two women has been delayed.

Malik Caldwell, 20, was arrested April 25, 2016, after surrendering to Louisville Metro police. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having an operators license and failure to maintain insurance.

On the morning of April 19, Caldwell was driving a car carrying three passengers when it crashing into a fire hydrant and a telephone pole in the 4700 block of Poplar Level Road. Two of the passengers - Elissa Lucas, 17, and Christian Smith, 18 - died in the crash. The third passenger was injured, but told police that Caldwell was the driver.

Caldwell's sentencing was rescheduled for August 18.

