Jerry Jones: Cowboys still exploring latest Elliott incident

By SCHUYLER DIXONAP Sports Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Ezekiel Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back.

Elliott, who was already facing a potential suspension over the NFL's investigation of a year-old domestic case, was involved in a dispute Sunday night that led to a man getting punched in the nose and being taken to a hospital.

Dallas police said the 30-year-old man didn't know who punched him, and the report does not mention Elliott.

Jones said Tuesday he didn't want to speculate about a possible suspension. An NFL spokesman says the league is looking into the latest incident "to understand the facts."

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.