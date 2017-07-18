Airline at CVG adds six new destinations, including Miami and Seattle

Airline at CVG adds six new destinations, including Miami and Se - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -

Frontier Airlines will add six new destinations from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. 

Flights to Miami will begin Oct. 5 and will operate on Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are on sale now.  

Tickets will go on sale in early August for San Antonio, Austin, Jacksonville, and Raleigh/Durham.  Flights will start in spring 2018.

Frontier says new flights will run three or four times a week, with availability through the year depending on demand.

