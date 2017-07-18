Airline at CVG adds six new destinations, including Miami and Seattle

Map of the new destinations. (Source: Twitter/@CVGAirport)

Frontier Airlines will add six new destinations from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Flights to Miami will begin Oct. 5 and will operate on Tuesday, Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are on sale now.

Tickets will go on sale in early August for San Antonio, Austin, Jacksonville, and Raleigh/Durham. Flights will start in spring 2018.

Frontier says new flights will run three or four times a week, with availability through the year depending on demand.

Learn more at FlyFrontier.com.

