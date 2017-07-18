TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 NB shut down near Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of I-65, just five miles north of Elizabethtown is shut down.

Kentucky State Police, Elizabethown post confirmed to WAVE 3 News that an overturned tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle has shut the interstate down at mile marker 99.

KSP says the semi was traveling south on I-65 when it crossed the cable barrier, crossed into the north bound lanes and overturned.

WAVE 3 News has been advised that minor injuries have been reported.

Emergency crews are working to get the interstate back open.

