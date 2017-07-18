TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 NB shut down near Elizabethtown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 NB shut down near Elizabethtown

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
A semi overturned on I-65 North near Elizabethtown. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ AIR3) A semi overturned on I-65 North near Elizabethtown. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ AIR3)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The northbound lanes of I-65, just five miles north of Elizabethtown is shut down. 

Kentucky State Police, Elizabethown post confirmed to WAVE 3 News that an overturned tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle has shut the interstate down at mile marker 99. 

KSP says the semi was traveling south on I-65 when it crossed the cable barrier, crossed into the north bound lanes and overturned. 

WAVE 3 News has been advised that minor injuries have been reported. 

Emergency crews are working to get the interstate back open. 

