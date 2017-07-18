TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-65 NB reopens near Elizabethtown - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-65 NB reopens near Elizabethtown

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
A semi overturned on I-65 North near Elizabethtown. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ AIR3) A semi overturned on I-65 North near Elizabethtown. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ AIR3)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The left and middle northbound lanes of I-65, just five miles north of Elizabethtown have been reopened after a semi overturned. 

Kentucky State Police, Elizabethtown post confirmed to WAVE 3 News that an overturned tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle shut the interstate down at mile marker 99 on Tuesday afternoon. The lanes were reopened just before six Tuesday evening.

The right lane and right shoulder of I-65 north will remain closed more most of Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night. 

KSP says the semi was traveling south on I-65 when it crossed the cable barrier, crossed into the north bound lanes and overturned. 

Minor injuries were reported. 

