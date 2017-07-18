TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of I-65 NB reopens near Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The left and middle northbound lanes of I-65, just five miles north of Elizabethtown have been reopened after a semi overturned.

Kentucky State Police, Elizabethtown post confirmed to WAVE 3 News that an overturned tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle shut the interstate down at mile marker 99 on Tuesday afternoon. The lanes were reopened just before six Tuesday evening.

The right lane and right shoulder of I-65 north will remain closed more most of Tuesday evening and into Tuesday night.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Airline at CVG adds six new destinations, including Miami and Seattle

+ Sentencing delayed for driver in double fatal crash

+ Donut King owner reopens shop as he continues to recover from shooting

KSP says the semi was traveling south on I-65 when it crossed the cable barrier, crossed into the north bound lanes and overturned.

Minor injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.