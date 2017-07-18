KSP: 1 injured in 3 vehicle crash in Trigg Co., KY

The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The Ark Encounter has taken steps that would allow it to avoid paying taxes. Tuesday, Williamstown officials called their bluff.More >>
The Ark Encounter has taken steps that would allow it to avoid paying taxes. Tuesday, Williamstown officials called their bluff.More >>
Neighbors in Germantown and Schnitzelburg said “kids” are committing serious and dangerous crimes on their streets.More >>
Neighbors in Germantown and Schnitzelburg said “kids” are committing serious and dangerous crimes on their streets.?More >>
The AMBER Alert was canceled at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday after the boys were found unharmed, according to Indianapolis Metro police.More >>
The AMBER Alert was canceled at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday after the boys were found unharmed, according to Indianapolis Metro police.More >>
The subject is considered armed and dangerous.More >>
The subject is considered armed and dangerous.More >>