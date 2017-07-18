Trial date set for accused KDF Pegasus Parade shooters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A trial date was set on Tuesday for two teens charged in a shooting at the 2015 Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade.

Jeremiah Carter, 15, and Deshawn Johnson, 16, are charged as adults, after police say they opened fire during the parade. One person was injured during that shooting.

The trial is set for February 20, 2018.

Carter and Johnson will be back in court on September 22 for a suppression hearing.

