WAVE 3 News Editorial - July 18, 2017: Go West

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Go West in Louisville and you will see signs of hope and possibilities.

The Russell Neighborhood is being transformed. So is the Portland neighborhood. Beecher Terrace is being redeveloped.

Three impactful companies moved their headquarters to West Louisville: Passport Health Plan, Heine Brothers, and Facilities Management Services.

OneWest is looking to make capital available to other businesses who locate in West Louisville. The YMCA is building a new state-of-the art-facility in West Louisville and the plans to expand Waterfront Park there are breathtaking.

The corner of 18th and Broadway will be a hub for a new rapid public transit system connecting the West with South and East Louisville.

Jobs and opportunities will help stop violence and hopelessness.

