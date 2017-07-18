KSP trooper involved in fatal collision

WARREN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating after a KSP trooper was involved in an accident, resulting in the death of another person.

KSP says on Monday afternoon Trooper Brian Gann was responding to an injury accident on William Simmons Road in Warren County. Gann was traveling north on KY 185 in a marked patrol vehicle, with the emergency lights and sirens activated.

KSP says when Gann attempted to pass multiple vehicles, a red 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, being driven in the same direction as Gann, tried to turn left when Gann and the truck collided.

The truck was being driven by Joyce Smith, 63. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, Leroy Smith, 79, was transported to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green, where he was treated and released.

Gann was transported to the Medical Center Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Gann will be temporarily placed on administrative leave, according to KSP. This incident is being investigated by the KSP Collision Analysis branch.



