Man killed in fiery crash on I-265 identified

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A man who died in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 265 has been identified.

Juan Bonilla-Soto, 49, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Clark County coroner.

Bonilla-Soto was traveling west on I-265 when he hit a guardrail near State Road 62 at 8:45 p.m. Friday, according to Jeffersonville police.



The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to rollover.



Funeral arrangements for Bonilla-Soto are pending.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

