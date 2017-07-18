Trash to be collected earlier due to heat

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Due to high temperatures, trash will be picked up an hour earlier than usual.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste within the Louisville Metro Urban Services District will be picked up at 5 a.m. beginning on July 19 and continuing through the rest of the week.

Officials said residents should place their cans near the curb between 4 p.m. the night before and 5 a.m. on collection day.

