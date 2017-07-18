Police searching for suspect who put explosive device inside mailbox, tried to set it off

Police are searching for a suspect they say put an explosive device in a mailbox and then tried to set it off.

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - The Grayson County Sheriff's Office, along with Kentucky State Police, are searching for a person who put an explosive device inside a mailbox, and then tried to ignite it.

Police say just before 11 Tuesday morning, a Grayson County citizen walked into the Grayson County Sheriff's Office with the device. The citizen said the explosive device was left in his mailbox sometime over night.

Police inspected the explosive device and found that someone attempted to light the device, but fled and the device failed to detonate. Police say the device was capable of detonating, but the fuse did not contact the ignite. Police warn that if the device had detonated it could have caused death or serious physical injury to anyone around it.

Placing an explosive device in a mailbox is a felony offense punishable up to one to five years in jail. If injury occurs as a result of an explosion the perpetrator could spend up to 20 or more years in jail and also be charged federally.

If anyone discovers a suspicious device in their mailbox or on their property, leave it alone and call 911 immediately. It's important to not remove the device yourself, but to let skilled professionals destroy the explosive.

Anyone who has any information on who could have put the explosive device inside the mailbox is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-3024.



