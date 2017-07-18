Man accused of hitting KSP trooper on I-65 takes guilty plea

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of hitting a Kentucky State Police trooper who was stopped on the side of I-65 in Bullitt County in 2014 has pleaded guilty.

Louis Dunn pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assault, possession of meth and DUI.

Trooper Sam Shacklette was talking to a driver he stopped on I-65, when he was hit and thrown about 50 feet. Shacklette suffered a back fracture and internal bleeding from the accident.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Police searching for suspect who put explosive device inside mailbox, tried to set it off

+ Sister identifies man killed in Hazelwood shooting

+ Man killed in fiery crash on I-265 identified

In exchange for the guilty plea, Dunn is expected to receive a 10 year sentence.

Dunn, however, could be eligible for parole in as little as five months, but that's something the judge will decide at final sentencing.

Dunn's formal sentence will take place on August 17.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.