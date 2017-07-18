JCPS says more kids will be ready for kindergarten this year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Jefferson County Public Schools are currently educating 900 students as part of a four week kindergarten readiness camp called "Ready4K."

With just over half of kids in Jefferson County ready for kindergarten, acting JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the district is working on several programs to increase kindergarten readiness.

The district is also starting children in programs even younger than kindergarten, looking for children between two-years-old and three-years-old to enroll in a preschool early education program.

"Our kids are counting on us and they cannot show up to start school and already be a chapter behind," said Dr. Pollio.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ JCPS launches new Back to School webpage

+ What 'neighborhood schools' means for JCPS

+ More JCPS news

Pollio said kindergarten readiness numbers jumped several points to 51.6 percent from last year, and finally JCPS students are now exceeding the state average in kindergarten readiness.

The district has expanded the kindergarten readiness program to serve up to 1200 students, created a website to make it easier to register for these programs, and also collaborated with community partners around Louisville.

While the progress is moving in the right direction, this still only means half of Jefferson County kids are ready for kindergarten.

"We got to take every kid where they are, where they walk in the door and be responsible for making sure they succeed," said Pollio.

If you're interested in enrolling your student in a camp, there are several options:

Early Head Start (ages 6 weeks to 36 months)

Federally funded, the Early Head Start Program serves children from birth to 36 months. Parents must meet eligibility guidelines and be working or enrolled in a school or training program to qualify. Full-day programs are offered five days a week from

9:45 a.m. to 4:35 p.m. Transportation is not provided. For more information about Early Head Start, click here.

Head Start (ages 3 and 4)

Federally funded, the Head Start Program serves children from low-income families who meet eligibility guidelines. Applicants must be 3 or 4 years old by August 1 of the program year. Full-day programs are offered five days a week from 9:45 a.m. to 4:35 p.m. Transportation is available.For more information, click here

State-Funded Preschool (ages 3 and 4)

This program serves children who are 4 years old by August 1 of the program year and meet eligibility guidelines, or 3-year-old children with a diagnosed disability. Half-day and full-day classes are offered five days a week. Transportation is available.

For more information about State-Funded Preschool, click here.

Tuition-Based Preschool (ages 3 and 4)

The Tuition-Based Preschool Program offers full-day classes, Monday through Friday from 9:05 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., for students who are 3 or 4 years old by August 1 of the program year. Parents pay $155 per week for preschool services and must provide their own transportation. Space is limited, and a $75 registration fee is due when you apply. For more information on Tuition-Based Preschool, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.