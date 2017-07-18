RiverLink releases second quarter report

This phone system is now available and is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - RiverLink released the second quarter report on Tuesday, and they say improvements are being seen.

The second quarter of tolling on three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana saw an increase in crossings on the bridges. Nearly 8 million drivers crossed the three toll bridges in April, May and June, up nearly one million from the first quarter.

RiverLink has also collected nearly 35 million dollars since tolling started, which is in line with estimates from both states.

RiverLink also saw significant improvements in the RiverLink Customer Service, as the average time to answer a call dropped an average of 40.5 minutes in the first quarter to an average of 7.9 minutes in the second quarter.

The number of RiverLink accounts has grown, up 17 percent in the second quarter to nearly 126,000. Nearly 276,000 local and E-ZPass transponders have been requested.

The number of drivers crossing without prepaid accounts and transponders dropped more than 14 percent among Kentuckians and 12 percent for Hoosiers and the number of drivers qualifying for the frequent-user discount saw a 2 percent increase.

Tolling on the Lewis and Clark Bridge, Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the Kennedy Bridge started Dec. 30, 2016.

