RiverLink releases second quarter report

The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
Crews are working to reopen the interstate.More >>
Crews are working to reopen the interstate.More >>
Jefferson County Public Schools are currently educating 900 students as part of a four week kindergarten readiness camp called "Ready4K."More >>
The second quarter of tolling on three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana saw an increase in crossings on the bridges and the customer service wait time has significantly improved.More >>
The second quarter of tolling on three bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana saw an increase in crossings on the bridges and the customer service wait time has significantly improved.More >>
He is expected to receive a 10 year sentence, but could be eligible for parole in as little as five months.More >>
He is expected to receive a 10 year sentence, but could be eligible for parole in as little as five months.More >>