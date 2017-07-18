Herd of scared buffalo make break for it, roam through town

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - These buffalo have been roaming through a New Hampshire town.
Police in Gilford spent Tuesday afternoon corralling a herd of buffalo that got loose from a local farm. They say on Facebook the buffalo are "scared and running." They ask drivers not to approach the buffalo or blow their car horns.
The Bolduc Farm tells WMUR-TV nine of the buffalo have made it back. Police are still looking for a mother and two yearlings.
Robert Bolduc says the buffalo may have been startled by some construction work and found a weak spot in a fence.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
