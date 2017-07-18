EPC announces Owensboro closure following other stores announcements to leave city

Another business and more jobs are leaving Owensboro.

Engineered Plastic Company (EPC) announces they will be closing in the fall of 2017. EPC's departure comes after the recent announcements by Bimbo Bakery and two K-Mart stores that they would be leaving the city too.

EPC faxed an official warning notice to Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly on Monday. In that fax, the company announced it would officially close its Owensboro plant between October 18-31 of this year.

It said initial layoffs began on June 1, 2017 and would continue until complete.

Judge Executive Mattingly says this affects about 68 hourly employees. He says there have been rumors of EPC closing this factory in the past and he believes it likely happened for economic reasons.

One of the possible economic reasons was this branch was one of the few left in the country to use a blow mold manufacturing technique.

