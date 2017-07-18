Maui Invitational pairings announced

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - The pairings for the 2017 Maui Invitational have been announced and Wichita State and Notre Dame lead the brackets.

Wichita State will face California while Marquette meets VCU in another quarterfinal, it was announced Tuesday.

Notre Dame will play host Division II Chaminade and Michigan meets LSU in the other bracket.

The 34th edition of the Maui Invitational, sponsored by Maui Jim, will be played Nov. 20-22 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.