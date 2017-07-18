Maui Invitational pairings announced - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Maui Invitational pairings announced

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - The pairings for the 2017 Maui Invitational have been announced and Wichita State and Notre Dame lead the brackets.

Wichita State will face California while Marquette meets VCU in another quarterfinal, it was announced Tuesday.

Notre Dame will play host Division II Chaminade and Michigan meets LSU in the other bracket.

The 34th edition of the Maui Invitational, sponsored by Maui Jim, will be played Nov. 20-22 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Boy taking sailing lessons is hit by boat propeller, dies

    Boy taking sailing lessons is hit by boat propeller, dies

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-07-18 22:37:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-07-19 00:00:11 GMT
    A 10-year-old boy taking sailing lessons that involved deliberately capsizing his boat in suburban New York has fallen from a rescue boat and been struck by its propeller and killed.More >>
    A 10-year-old boy taking sailing lessons that involved deliberately capsizing his boat in suburban New York has fallen from a rescue boat and been struck by its propeller and killed.More >>

  • Co-founder of Purdue Pharma dies at 97

    Co-founder of Purdue Pharma dies at 97

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-07-18 23:57:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-07-19 00:00:10 GMT
    The co-founder of Purdue Pharma, a Connecticut company that markets the powerfully addictive painkiller OxyContin, has died at age 97.More >>
    The co-founder of Purdue Pharma, a Connecticut company that markets the powerfully addictive painkiller OxyContin, has died at age 97.More >>

  • California wildfire prompts state's emergency response

    California wildfire prompts state's emergency response

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-07-18 21:29:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 18 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-07-19 00:00:09 GMT
    Tall grass from a deluge of winter rains is fueling wildfires throughout the Western U.S., damaging more than a dozen homes in Nevada and threatening hundreds more structures in California.More >>
    Tall grass from a deluge of winter rains is fueling wildfires throughout the Western U.S., damaging more than a dozen homes in Nevada and threatening hundreds more structures in California.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly