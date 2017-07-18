Home of the Innocents asking for donations of school supplies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Home of the Innocents are asking anyone who can to help them provide school supplies to WAVE Country children.

Home of the Innocents is asking for donations of backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencil pouches, uniform polo shirts or any other type of school supplies.

Items can be dropped off at the Home of the Innocents main entrance, located off East Market Street in downtown Louisville.

The first day back for JCPS is August 16 and Home of the Innocents will be accepting school supplies until then.

