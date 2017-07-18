Home of the Innocents asking for donations of school supplies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Home of the Innocents asking for donations of school supplies

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: JCPS) (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Home of the Innocents are asking anyone who can to help them provide school supplies to WAVE Country children. 

Home of the Innocents is asking for donations of backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencil pouches, uniform polo shirts or any other type of school supplies. 

Items can be dropped off at the Home of the Innocents main entrance, located off East Market Street in downtown Louisville. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
JCPS launches new Back to School webpage
JCPS says more kids will be ready for kindergarten this year
Donut King owner reopens shop as he continues to recover from shooting

The first day back for JCPS is August 16 and Home of the Innocents will be accepting school supplies until then. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly