Alorica building opens for workers, construction to finish soon

Operations are underway at Owensboro's new Alorica call center.

As construction on the Frederica Street building continues, the company is able to work out of three of the five floors. Developer Jack Wells tells us the top floor is coming together rapidly.

The Bar Louie on the first floor will be open by the end of October or first of November.

On Thursday, officials plan to give another update with a look inside.

