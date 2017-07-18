Diamondbacks acquire All-Star OF JD Martinez from Tigers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Diamondbacks acquire All-Star OF JD Martinez from Tigers

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez looks skyward after rounding the bases after a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez looks skyward after rounding the bases after a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Detroit.
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Detroit.
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after they and Justin Upton scored on Martinez's three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Saturday, J... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez, right, is congratulated by Miguel Cabrera after they and Justin Upton scored on Martinez's three-run home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Saturday, J...
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired star outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Detroit Tigers for a package of prospects, hoping to solidify a trouble spot while making a run toward the playoffs.

Detroit received Double-A infielder Dawel Lugo, switch-hitting infield prospect Sergio Alcantara and shortstop Jose King in the deal Tuesday. Lugo is regarded as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 overall prospect.

Martinez has been the subject of trade rumors for weeks as the Tigers slid from contention. Even his mom texted to ask if he'd been traded when he left Monday night's game in Kansas City with a sore back.

He was in the initial starting lineup Tuesday against the Royals before getting scratched when the trade was announced. The 29-year-old Martinez is hitting .305 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Arizona began the day holding the top spot in the NL wild-card race despite problems in left field this season. The Diamondbacks trailed NL West-leading Los Angeles by 10 ½ games.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

