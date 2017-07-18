Accident involving motorcycle closes US27 at Backus Drive

An accident involving a motorcycle has closed US27 at Backus Drive Tuesday night.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, there are serious injuries.

Authorities said you can get around the accident in both directions on AA Highway.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on scene for an extended period of time.

There is no set time of when the road will reopen.

