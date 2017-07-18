AMBER Alert issued for 3 IN brothers believed to be in extreme danger

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for three brothers who are believed to be in extreme danger, according to authorities.

Lyle Daniel, 2, Evan Daniel, 3, and Bryce Young, 7, were last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Lyle is described as being 2’7’’ tall and weighing 28 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Evan is described as being 3’5’’ tall and weighing 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Bryce is described as being 4’3’’ tall and weighing 55 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

No clothing descriptions were provided.

Authorities believe the boys may have been abducted by their mother, Mekielle “Me Me” Yaneek Pullins, 22.

Pullins is described as being 5’8’’ tall and weighing 143 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about the location of the children of Pullins is asked to call IMPD at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

