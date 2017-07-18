North Vernon PD looking for robbery suspect

NORTH VERNON, IN (WAVE) - The North Vernon Police Department is looking for a man they say committed a robbery and held a gun to the back of a victims head.

Police say Travis Jerome Groce, 35, is wanted for his involvement in a robbery that occurred on Tuesday morning. Groce held a gun to to the back of his victims head, took his his wallet and money and then fled, according to police.

Groce is 5'-10" tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair, has a Swastika tattoo on the side of his head going down his face and many other tattoos.

Groce was last seen wearing a cut off shirt and jeans.

Groce is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if he's seen, instead call 911.



