Germantown 'kids' commit crimes, police say their hands are tied

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Neighbors in Germantown and Schnitzelburg said “kids” are committing serious and dangerous crimes on their streets.



From car fires to firing shots, police are often called, but officers said they have their hands tied. Police said because the perpetrators are juveniles, there is not much they can do.



Felicia Kerr has lived in Germantown for nearly a decade. She said recently her family was terrorized by a group of juveniles.



“My husband was walking down the street and the kids threw this at him,” Kerr said as she held up a decorative brick, bigger than an average person’s head.



She said flying bricks and rocks at vehicles and people is old news on the NextDoor Neighborhood Watch App.



“This has gone from rock-throwing to riding skateboards in front of a moving car, to breaking glass in the alley and unfortunately we have had a gunshot,” another neighbor, Kathleen Davis, said.



Kerr also confirmed shots were fired on Monday night, just feet away from her home.

“Shots were fired, two blocks up, the same group of juveniles, once again they’re free to roam,” Kerr said. “I heard them earlier today.”



Several neighbors chalk it up to the same group of children for property damage, car break-ins and even a vehicle fire. The NextDoor app documents it all, some reports of the children misbehaving stem from early 2017. One post showed a picture of a young boy, holding what appeared to be a gun. Neighbors said they called police as soon as they could, but they also added that police told them there is not much they can do.



“The police can come and come and come and nothing happens,” Davis said. “Until we have a criminal complaint.”



Reflecting on her 30 years of experience in Germantown, Davis said the situation makes her heart break.



“This is a really nice neighborhood, we just have a small group of young people who are misguided,” Davis said.



Because the suspects are minors there is a way to file a separate criminal report.



Residents can file a full juvenile criminal report at The Republic Building on 429 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Suite 300.



The child’s complete name, address and age or date of birth are needed to file a report.



Details can be found on the city’s website by clicking here.



