Body discovered in Henderson Co., KY creek

A decomposed body was found by Kentucky State Police detectives in a rural area of Henderson County on Tuesday, July 18.

The discovery comes after a search for a missing elderly man off of Mount Vernon Road inside Union County, Ky conducted by KSP and other agencies.

According to detectives, canines were brought in to assist in the search. The canines located the body around 5:15 p.m. in a small creek about half a mile from the search.

The location where the body was found is just inside Henderson County, Ky. According to police, Henderson County Coroner’s Office has removed the body and an autopsy will be performed on Wednesday, July 19 in Madisonville to help confirm the identity.

At this point in the investigation, Kentucky State Police detectives do not suspect foul play.

Agencies involved in the search and recovery: Kentucky State Police; Union County EMA; Henderson County EMA; Union County Sheriff’s Department; Union County Fire Department; Daviess County EMA Search and Rescue and Henderson County Coroner’s Office.

