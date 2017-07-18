Javanon FC U16 team headed to National Finals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A turn off of Blankenbaker Parkway and then you wind through until you see it. Through an iron gate, a soccer only building that sits back off the road.

Inside that building, hanging from the rafters, are two National Championship banners, and if things go right over the next week, they could get some company.

"Now it's down to the final four region winners and the final four national league winners, so it's down to the final eight for the national championship," Tim Chastonay said.

Chastonay is the head coach of the U16 team for Javanon Soccer Club. He has been coaching for the club for 22 years. He's also the head soccer coach at Bellarmine University.

He's already won a title. "The 1997 group, the team that won in 1997, I coached that team 20 years ago," he recalls.

His current team cruised through the state and regional tournaments unbeaten. "We have goal scorers, we have guys that can score goals," he said. "When we were at regionals, we scored first in every game and everybody had to chase us."

One of those goal scorers is Jansen Wilson. He'll be a junior at Elizabethtown High School. He and his family make the drive four to five times a week for practice.

"Since I've been here at Javanon, they have taught us foot skills and being able to pass the ball," Wilson said.

The age group changed this year for U.S. Youth Soccer. Instead of school year, the team's were based on the calendar year of their birth. So for many of these kids, it's their first year together.

"We have a lot of skill and we're a bunch of friends," Case Cox said.

Javanon FC will be joined at the National Finals in Frisco, Texas, by teams from California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Pool play begins on July 25, with the semifinals on July 29 and the Championship match on July 30 at the Toyota Soccer Center.

