Mayfield, KY woman arrested on drug charges

A Mayfield, Kentucky woman was arrested by the Graves County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 18.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said the Drug Division executed a search warrant in Mayfield, Ky and arrested 64-year-old Ginger Dees.

Redmon said that during the search of Dee’s residence around one and a half ounces of methamphetamine, five and a half grams of crack cocaine and numerous bottles of prescription medication was located inside the residence.

Deputies found a .380 caliber handgun along with electronic digital scales and a small amount of marijuana. Police said cash was retrieved during the search that is believed to be from of illegal drugs sales at the residence.

Dees was lodged in the Graves County Jail and was charged with the following:

Firearm enhanced Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree Meth

Firearm enhanced Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree Cocaine

Firearm enhanced Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree drug unspecified

Possession of Handgun by a convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

