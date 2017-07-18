41 rescue dogs, non-profit need help

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Barbara Solley has been sleeping with the dogs. Her cot and the crates were living in harmony on a school bus inside a car repair shop on Poplar Level Road.



Solley’s bus broke down on the highway Monday morning.



“I'm seeing everything come by me and the horns were blowing on the tractor trailers and I thought my God why aren’t I moving,” Solley said.



The transmission blew in Solley’s bus. It left her and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.



The animals were rescues from kill shelters in southern Alabama. They were on their way to homes in northern states and Canada. The process is done through a non-profit called Global K-9 Rescue.



“They're all microchipped,” Solley said. “We know where the dogs are and that they're placed in the proper home.”



However, to get to those homes, they need some cash.

“We're facing anywhere from $7,000, $8,000, $9,000 just depending on what extent,” Solley said.



Those are big bucks for a non-profit. Solley and the dogs were going to have to stay in town until the organization could come up with the change. They have been asking for donations.



“Any amount is not too small,” Solley said.



However, when the owner of UHL Truck Sales got wind of the situation, he brought some pads for the pups and made a deal.



“They have just been over gracious in their care,” Solley said.



The repair shop let Solley and the dogs hit the road and will work out the money later.



Anyone who would like to help Global K-9 Rescue pay their bill can call UHL Truck Sales at (502) 451-8360.



