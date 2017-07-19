Pregnant woman prays for speedy delivery, gives birth in Uber

A woman in labor gave birth in the backseat of an Uber on the way to the hospital. (Source: KABC/CNN)

LOS ANGELES (KABC/CNN) - An Uber driver in Los Angeles started with two riders in his car, and before he knew it, there were three.

A woman in labor, along with her husband, hired the Uber driver to rush them to the hospital.

On the way, the woman gave birth in the backseat of the car.

The couple, already parents to three girls, said they'd prayed for a fast and easy delivery, but they never imagined it would be that fast.

"Lit candles right before 8 O'Clock and she was praying right before she lit the candles that she would have a speedy delivery," husband Niv Davidovich said.

"And when we got into the Uber it took two minutes to have a baby but the Uber driver had to tell me, do you want me to get a towel or did your water break? I said it's going to break in like 5-10 hours, I don't need a towel,” mother Erica Davidovich said. “By the time I said that, 30 seconds later, my water broke, and I was like, I'm so sorry about your car, that's all I could think about."

The Uber driver stopped at a Whole Foods in Sherman Oaks.

First responders arrived shortly after the baby boy was born, and he's doing just fine.

In line with Jewish tradition, the baby will be named during Bris this Saturday.

