Lawmakers, Amtrak: 'Promising start' for Penn Station work

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). A Long Island Rail Road customer assistance representative helps a rider in New York's Penn Station, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Track repairs and corresponding schedule cutbacks for commuters began last week. Amtrak is replacing a...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). Long Island Rail Road passengers wait for their trains in New York's Penn Station, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Track repairs and corresponding schedule cutbacks for commuters began last week. Amtrak is replacing aging signals and s...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). A New Jersey Transit passenger checks the schedules in New York's Penn Station, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. New Jersey Transit says some trains have been canceled this week because engineers are choosing not to work under the terms...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Noah Efron, left, checks his watch while waiting for a New Jersey Transit train, Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Princeton Junction, N.J. Efron said he waited an hour for a train that didn't come. Some New Jersey Transit trains hav...

(AP Photo/Richard Drew). FILE - In this July 10, 2017 file photo, Amtrak workers repair tracks in New York's Penn Station. Amtrak has begun extensive repairs Monday to tracks and signals in Penn Station, which it owns and operates. Monday morning's ru...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey lawmakers and Amtrak officials say the "summer of hell" track work at New York City's Penn Station has gotten off to a "promising start."

The state's Democrat-led Senate oversight committee met on Wednesday with Amtrak, New Jersey Transit, PATH and New York Waterway officials about the progress of the extensive, summer-long repairs at the nation's busiest train station.

Democratic state Sen. Bob Gordon says the summer work has not been as "hot as expected." Amtrak vice president Michael DeCataldo says there's been a "promising start."

The second week of extensive repairs is underway at Penn Station affecting train service for hundreds of thousands of commuters.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) had said it would be a "summer of hell," but now says early reports have been good.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.