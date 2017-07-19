Teen charged in 14-year-old's death told police she 'didn't mean to'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old girl in Portland told police she didn’t mean to.



Tiffany James is charged with the murder of Madison Branch, who was killed outside of a Speedway gas station in June.



In an interrogation video obtained by WAVE 3 News James said Branch and another girl picked a fight with her little sister. Things got physical and James admitted to pulling a knife out of her purse.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Teen charged with stabbing 14-year-old in court

+ Wrestling event to benefit family of 14-year-old stabbed to death

+ Police: Teen murder victim's stepfather drove by suspect's house while juvenile fired gun

+ Stabbing suspect's mother claims daughter was bullied; victim's family says not true

“She was hitting me and, I just, I had it in my hand but she was moving me around and my arm was like slinging around and like I said I didn't even think I hit her. I didn't think I hit her. I didn't mean to,” James told police. “I was just trying to scare them. I thought maybe everyone would stop.”



James is still awaiting trial.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.