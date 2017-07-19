Teen charged in 14-year-old's death told police she 'didn't mean - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Teen charged in 14-year-old's death told police she 'didn't mean to'

In an interrogation video obtained by WAVE 3 News James said Branch and another girl picked a fight with her little sister. (Source: Jefferson County Courts) In an interrogation video obtained by WAVE 3 News James said Branch and another girl picked a fight with her little sister. (Source: Jefferson County Courts)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager accused of fatally stabbing a 14-year-old girl in Portland told police she didn’t mean to.

Tiffany James is charged with the murder of Madison Branch, who was killed outside of a Speedway gas station in June.

In an interrogation video obtained by WAVE 3 News James said Branch and another girl picked a fight with her little sister. Things got physical and James admitted to pulling a knife out of her purse.

“She was hitting me and, I just, I had it in my hand but she was moving me around and my arm was like slinging around and like I said I didn't even think I hit her. I didn't think I hit her. I didn't mean to,” James told police. “I was just trying to scare them. I thought maybe everyone would stop.”

James is still awaiting trial.

