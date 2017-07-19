Loved ones gather at site of deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friends and family gathered to remember a teenager killed in a fiery crash on Herr Lane over the weekend.

Isaiah Basham and his girlfriend, Lexi Gray, 16, died when their car crashed into a tree on Herr Lane, near Westport Road on Sunday morning.

On Tuesday, Basham’s loved ones held a vigil at the crash scene. The tree the car slammed into turned into a makeshift memorial with photos, flowers and keepsakes.

Basham’s mother, Amie Thompson, said, “As you see, he was liked by many. There's a lot of positive energy here for him, and um I just hope he sees this and sees how much he was loved.”



Police said Basham’s car was speeding and officers were going to try and pull it over but the crash happened before they could catch up.



The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

