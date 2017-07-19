Ice cream chain dedicates flavor to baby hippo

(Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017, file photo provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Fiona, a baby Nile hippopotamus, born prematurely Jan. 24, 2017, swims outsid...

CINCINNATI (AP) - A popular baby hippo has expanded her influence to a Cincinnati-based ice cream chain by inspiring its new flavor Chunky Chunky Hippo.

The new ice cream flavor offered by the ice cream company Graeter's is a toffee ice cream with salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Cincinnati Zoo. The new flavor is sold in scoops at local shops and in pints at Graeters.com.

It's the latest development in Fiona's rise to fame. She was named an honorary sheriff's deputy last week. Video updates such as Fiona taking a bottle, splashing or running have drawn millions of views online.

Graeter's is headquartered in Cincinnati, but has shops in numerous states.

