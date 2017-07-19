Multi-million dollar condos coming to NKY

The Covington hillside will soon be getting a major upgrade with the addition of a $15 million condominium complex.

The two-acre project will mark the second phase for "The Views" located off Dixie Highway in Covington, above the community of Lewisburg.

The new complex called "Veranda at The Views" is expected to offer one of the best views of the Cincinnati skyline and be completed about 18 months from now.

"Veranda at the Views" will offer condos ranging between $815,000 and $1 million dollars with a penthouse costing $2 million.

These condos average about 2,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two and a half baths and an unbeatable view of the city skyline.

The groundbreaking is being put on by developer Joshua One and its sales agent, Sibcy Cline Realtors.

It is expected to take place Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.



Copyright WXIX 2017. All rights reserved.

