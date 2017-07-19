Restaurants partner with The Healing Place to help those battling addiction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of restaurants are helping The Healing Place in its efforts to help local men and women struggling with addiction.

Thirty-nine eateries are joining forces to "86 Addiction" by donating 10 percent of their sales Wednesday to The Healing Place. Restaurants in all corners of WAVE Country are participating from breakfast through dinner.

The list of participating restaurants is below:

8up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen (350 W. Chestnut St.)

Anoosh Bistro (4864 Brownsboro Rd.)

Boombozz Craft Pizza and Taphouse (1315 Herr Ln., Suite 101)

Bristol Bar & Grille (614 W. Main St.)

Brasserie Provence (150 N. Hurstbourne Pkwy.)

Come Back Inn (909 Swan St.)

Cumberland Brews (1576 Bardstown Rd.)

Dish on Market (434 W. Market St.)

Dundee Tavern (2224 Dundee Rd.)

H.M. Franks an O’Shea’s Pub (355 Spring St., Jeffersonville.)

Joella’s Hot Chicken (3400 Frankfort Ave.)

Joella’s Hot Chicken (13401 Shelbyville Rd.)

Joella’s Hot Chicken (101 Cochran Rd., Lexington)

Lou Lou Food + Drink (108 Sears Ave.)

Lydia House (1101 Lydia St.)

Manhattan Grill (429 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.)

Marketplace Restaurant at Theater Square (651 S. 4th St.)

Molly Malone’s (933 Baxter Ave.)

Molly Malone’s (3900 Shelbyville Rd.)

Noosh Nosh (4816 Brownsboro Ct..)

O’Shea’s Public House (956 Baxter Ave.)

Pat’s Steak House (2437 Brownsboro Rd.)

Patrick O’Shea’s (123 W. Main St..)

Proof on Main (702 W. Main St.)

Red Hot Roasters (1399 Lexington Rd.)

Seviche: A Latin Restaurant (1538 Bardstown Rd.)

Silvio’s (104 Fairfax Ave.)

Somewhere Restaurant and Bar (1133 ½ Bardstown Rd.)

Spinelli’s Pizzeria (614 Baxter Ave.)

The Café (712 Brent St.)

The Joy Luck (9850 Von Allmen Ct. Suite 101.)

Uptown Café (1624 Bardstown Rd.)

Volare (2300 Frankfort Ave.)

Ward 426 (426 Baxter Ave.)

Which Wich (9850 Von Allmen Ct. Suite 103)

Wick’s Goose Creek (2927 Goose Creek Rd.)

Wick’s Live on State (225 State St., New Albany)

Wick’s Middletown (12717 Shelbyville Rd.)

Wick’s Original Highlands (975 Baxter Ave.)

Click here for more information about the event, which, in addition to raising money, aims to raise awareness about the dangers of addiction.

