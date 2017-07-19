Intersection closed following water-main break

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A water-main break has left a local intersection closed Wednesday morning.

The break happened at about 5:30 a.m. at Brownsboro Road and Country Lane, just east of Crescent Hill Golf Course. (See a map)

MetroSafe confirmed the intersection was closed as crews worked to fix the rupture.

No other information was immediately available.

