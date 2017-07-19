Part of busy roadway closed through morning rush following water-main break

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A water-main break has left a local intersection closed Wednesday morning.

The break happened at about 5:30 a.m. at Brownsboro Road and Country Lane, just east of Crescent Hill Golf Course. (See a map)

A police officer at the scene told WAVE 3 News the stretch of Brownsboro, between Mockingbird Gardens Drive to Country Lane, will remain closed -- except for one lane each way -- through the rush-hour commute. Water isn't necessarily accumulating above the surface, but there's enough water underneath to keep crews concerned about safety and stability.

No other information was immediately available.

